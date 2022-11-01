Kids with diabetes get their own special Halloween event in the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A children's hospital in the Bronx is helping kids with diabetes enjoy a fun and healthy alternative to a Halloween tradition.

The Division of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at the Children's Hospital at Montefiore coordinated a special Halloween Candy Exchange Tuesday.

The event encouraged children with diabetes to put their costumes back on and bring the candy they collected with their friends to the hospital to exchange it for a toy or gift card.

A good time was had by all, at an event designed to educate and entertain in the true spirit of Halloween.

