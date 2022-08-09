Video shows gunmen shooting teen on street in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the middle of a street in Queens.
Video shows two gunmen opening fire on a 17 year old on 118th Avenue in Jamaica.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday.
The video shows the teen fleeing the shooters by running across the street.
Investigators say he was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One bullet also hit a parked car.
Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking for the public's help.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
