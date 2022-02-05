Off-duty police officer shot in foot in Manhattanville

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 3250 Broadway.
The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
