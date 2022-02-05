Off-duty police officer shot in foot in Manhattanville

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer has been shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 3250 Broadway.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

ALSO READ | With major crime on the rise in NYC, Adams outlines crackdown
Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.



