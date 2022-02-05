Off-duty police officer shot in foot in Manhattanville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11537830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza spoke with Mayor Eric Adams, who is sharing details of his plan to crack down on ghost guns and target gun traffickers.

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An off-duty police officer has been shot in the foot in Manhattanville.It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 3250 Broadway.The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.Police are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.----------