Funeral for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral

Funeral today for NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For the second time in less than a week, New York City is hosting a funeral for a fallen NYPD officer.

The funeral for Officer Wilbert Mora is set to begin at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan.

It will be followed by a burial in Woodside, Queens.

ABC7 New York will be streaming the funeral service Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. on our new live 24/7 Streaming Channel

Hundreds came to the cathedral Tuesday as a wake was held for the fallen officer, and a grateful city showed up to say goodbye and thank you.

"Just sorrow," said Patricia Schneider, who showed up to pay her respects. "Just sorrow. A young life. That's a life that never should, he should've lived to be an old man. And who knows what he would've been, and the other officer."

A wake was held for Officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown, after his body began the journey to his final resting place. Josh Einiger hsa more.



Mora was fatally shot along with his partner, Officer Jason Rivera, while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem last month.

In a final act of heroism and at his request, the 27-year-old officer's organs were donated to save the lives of others.

And so, complete strangers turned out to his wake to show their appreciation.

"Majority of your officers today are young," one mourner said. "You look at them, and I'm saddened because you hope you don't have to see this again."

First, there was a private viewing for Mora's family, followed by a sea of blue and a sea of sorrow as fellow officers filed in to pay their respects.
"It's devastating," Schneider said. "I cried all last week, and I'll be crying all this week."



It was a similar scene last week for the wake and funeral for Officer Rivera, with a police presence already in place before dawn outside the cathedral.

Rivera was just 22 years old and had only joined the force last year. He just got married in October.

