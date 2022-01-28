Funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

EMBED <>More Videos

Final farewell today for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A solemn final farewell gets underway this morning for the first of two police officers murdered in the line of duty.

A police presence was already in place before dawn outside St. Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

Friday marks Day Two of services for the officer. His remains were escorted into the cathedral on Thursday, wrapped in a green and white NYPD flag.

He was just 22 years old, and he only joined the force last year.

The NYPD rookie was just starting life. He just got married in October.

His widow Dominique was here on Thursday for the public viewing, writing on Instagram that her heart was heavy.

EMBED More News Videos

has more from the wake for Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC.



Thousands flocked to the cathedral for that viewing, including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who will also deliver a eulogy today.

"We sit under the tree of public safety because they watered the tree with their blood," Adams said. "And we need to remember that when we ask our officers to go out and do the job of public safety and ensure we have justice - what I always call the prerequisite to the prosperity and the healthiness of our city."

Officer Rivera's partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was killed in the same ambush last Friday in Harlem.

They were responding to a domestic violence call.



Officer Mora's viewing and funeral will take place at St. Patrick's next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today's funeral is open only to invited guests, and the NYPD has messaged about street closures in effect for the area this morning.



But the public is invited to pay tribute as Officer Rivera's remains are taken to a cemetery in Westchester County.

People are invited to gather at 11 a.m. on several overpasses overlooking the thruway in Yonkers.

ALSO READ | Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run in Inwood
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on how family and friends of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera honored him with a run in Inwood.



ALSO READ | How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityeric adamspolice officer shotpoliceofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officerofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
New Yorkers urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter looms
Family, friends of NYPD officer Jason Rivera honor him with 2-mile run
Exclusive: Hate crime victim speaks out after attack in NYC
Parents livid after 9-year-old girl left locked outside school in cold
Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
Missing NJ mom, 2 young kids found safe, won't be returning home
Show More
Mayor Eric Adams vows change amid surge of NYC violence
Car hits NYC restaurant, which is burglarized the next night
100 bags of fentanyl found in bedroom of 13-year-old who died from ...
Missing NYU adjunct professor found safe at hospital
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
More TOP STORIES News