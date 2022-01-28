Funeral for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

A police presence was already in place before dawn outside St. Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.
Friday marks Day Two of services for the officer. His remains were escorted into the cathedral on Thursday, wrapped in a green and white NYPD flag.
He was just 22 years old, and he only joined the force last year.
The NYPD rookie was just starting life. He just got married in October.
His widow Dominique was here on Thursday for the public viewing, writing on Instagram that her heart was heavy.
Thousands flocked to the cathedral for that viewing, including NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who will also deliver a eulogy today.
"We sit under the tree of public safety because they watered the tree with their blood," Adams said. "And we need to remember that when we ask our officers to go out and do the job of public safety and ensure we have justice - what I always call the prerequisite to the prosperity and the healthiness of our city."
Officer Rivera's partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, was killed in the same ambush last Friday in Harlem.
They were responding to a domestic violence call.
Officer Mora's viewing and funeral will take place at St. Patrick's next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today's funeral is open only to invited guests, and the NYPD has messaged about street closures in effect for the area this morning.
ADVISORY: There will be street closures surrounding @StPatsNYC tomorrow, beginning at 6:00 am, for the funeral of Police Officer Jason Rivera. If traveling in Midtown Manhattan, expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. pic.twitter.com/v1GQLfUc6c— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 27, 2022
But the public is invited to pay tribute as Officer Rivera's remains are taken to a cemetery in Westchester County.
People are invited to gather at 11 a.m. on several overpasses overlooking the thruway in Yonkers.
