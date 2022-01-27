Wake for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera being held at St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Today is the wake for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, and it comes just hours after an emotional vigil for Rivera and his partner in Harlem.

The wake will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. today at St. Patrick's Cathedral, with his coffin to be laid at the foot of the altar in church, as family members greet mourners.

Mayor Adams is expected to pay his respects at 4 p.m., while a host of officials and members of the public stream in throughout the day.

Officer Rivera's remains are expected to be transferred from the Riverdale Funeral Home in Inwood this morning ahead of the wake.

The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow at the cathedral.

Last night, hundreds or people gathered outside the 32 precinct in Harlem, where Officer Rivera and his partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, worked.

A candlelight vigil remembered these two young officers, who were both murdered in the line of duty after being ambushed in the Harlem neighborhood they patrolled.

Fellow officers spoke out.

"These are two of the best individuals you could ask for," said NYPD Inspector Amir Yakatally. "These are the officers that we all are begging for. We lost a major part of the future last Friday. And it's only been a few days, and we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot of healing to do. It left a major hole in this precinct."

"I'm still hoping this is all a dream and I wake up tomorrow," said Officer Charles Reyes. "It's a nightmare, actually. And I get to speak to you one last time, and I get to say I'm sorry, I'm sorry for not being there."

"Your smile lit up a room, your smile changed everybody's mood," said Officer Sterling Medina.

The wake and funeral for Officer Mora are set for next Tuesday and Wednesday, also at St. Patrick's Cathedral.



The 27-year-old officer died Tuesday at NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.

He was transferred there Sunday from Harlem Hospital where his organs were donated to five people.

JetBlue has announced it is providing free airfare to any members of law enforcement and public officials who are looking to attend Officer Mora's funeral next week.

