New York City public libraries to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City public library systems will offer vaccines to children beginning Saturday.The Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library have partnered with NYC Test & Trace Corps to provide vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 throughout the winter months.Sixteen branches in total will host pop-up vaccination sites on various dates through February in an effort to help protect young readers from the virus.The pop-up sites will begin Saturday and operate with the same hours as each library branch, with an hour long break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.Participating branches and their pop-up dates are:Coney Island: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22New Lots: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Brownsville: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19Flatbush: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19Central: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19Eastchester (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Allerton (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Mariners Harbor (Staten Island): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Bloomingdale (Manhattan): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Castle Hill (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19Andrew Heiskell (Manhattan): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19City Island (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19St. George (Staten Island): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19Laurelton: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22Peninsula: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22East Elmhurst: January 29, February 5, 12, and 19Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information about covid-19 vaccinations for children and adolescents visit the New York state website ----------