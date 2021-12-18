New York City public libraries to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

The Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library have partnered with NYC Test & Trace Corps to provide vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 throughout the winter months.
Sixteen branches in total will host pop-up vaccination sites on various dates through February in an effort to help protect young readers from the virus.
The pop-up sites will begin Saturday and operate with the same hours as each library branch, with an hour long break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Participating branches and their pop-up dates are:
Brooklyn Public Library
Coney Island: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
New Lots: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Brownsville: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19
Flatbush: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19
Central: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19
The New York Public Library
Eastchester (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Allerton (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Mariners Harbor (Staten Island): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Bloomingdale (Manhattan): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Castle Hill (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
Andrew Heiskell (Manhattan): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
City Island (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
St. George (Staten Island): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
Queens Public Library
Laurelton: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Peninsula: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
East Elmhurst: January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information about covid-19 vaccinations for children and adolescents visit the New York state website.
