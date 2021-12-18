COVID-19 vaccine

New York City public libraries to offer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

By Katherine Lavacca
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC public libraries to offer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City public library systems will offer vaccines to children beginning Saturday.

The Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library, and Queens Public Library have partnered with NYC Test & Trace Corps to provide vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 throughout the winter months.

ALSO READ | NYC COVID-19 positivity rate nearly doubles over 3 days
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett has more on how NYC officials are responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases.



Sixteen branches in total will host pop-up vaccination sites on various dates through February in an effort to help protect young readers from the virus.

The pop-up sites will begin Saturday and operate with the same hours as each library branch, with an hour long break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Participating branches and their pop-up dates are:

Brooklyn Public Library

Coney Island: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
New Lots: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Brownsville: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19
Flatbush: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19
Central: January 29, February 5, 12 and 19

The New York Public Library

Eastchester (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Allerton (Bronx): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Mariners Harbor (Staten Island): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Bloomingdale (Manhattan): December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Castle Hill (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
Andrew Heiskell (Manhattan): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
City Island (Bronx): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19
St. George (Staten Island): January 29, February 5, 12, and 19

Queens Public Library

Laurelton: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
Peninsula: December 18, January 8, 15, and 22
East Elmhurst: January 29, February 5, 12, and 19

Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information about covid-19 vaccinations for children and adolescents visit the New York state website.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citychildrencovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
NY sets another single-day positive COVID case record
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
TOP STORIES
NY sets another single-day positive COVID case record
Buck Showalter named Mets manager
Fauci has this warning for the unvaccinated as omicron spreads
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
AccuWeather: Cold, rainy day (wintry mix for some)
Police say alleged 'shopping cart' serial killer linked to 4 murders
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving latest Brooklyn Nets players to enter NB...
Show More
MTA to retire 1960s-era subway cars with celebratory final runs
9-year-old raises $600 to donate gifts to children's hospital
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
More TOP STORIES News