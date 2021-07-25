Group attacks man walking dog in Queens park

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Part of Queens is on heightened alert following a group attack on a man walking a dog.

The incident took place Friday night near Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.



Eyewitnesses say the group began pummeling the man after he approached the group about illegal fireworks going off.

Police and Guardian Angels are hoping to prevent further problems with patrols.

People who live in the area say illegal fireworks have been a nagging problem.

ALSO READ | Investigation underway after 3 found dead inside Long Island home
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middle villagenew york cityqueenscrimeassaultattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother, daughter killed in Queens multi-car crash
Police discover dead body in Central Park; investigation underway
Child hospitalized after fall from 10th floor balcony: Police
Long Island nurse fatally stabbed after finishing shift
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
Man charged in series of attacks inside Inwood park
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
Show More
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
WATCH: Woman fends off Doberman to save her little dog
Strangers gift $60K to beloved airport piano player after viral video
NYU security guard stabs supervisor after verbal dispute: Police
AccuWeather: More humid & spotty t-storms
More TOP STORIES News