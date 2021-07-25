Group attacks man walking dog in Queens park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10906104" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say one man and two women were found shot inside. A baby was found inside the home unharmed.

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Part of Queens is on heightened alert following a group attack on a man walking a dog.The incident took place Friday night near Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.Eyewitnesses say the group began pummeling the man after he approached the group about illegal fireworks going off.Police and Guardian Angels are hoping to prevent further problems with patrols.People who live in the area say illegal fireworks have been a nagging problem.----------