Police: Man shoots driver after being punched through window in Queens road rage incident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10889311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the rise in crime from Times Square.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who shot a driver during a road rage incident in Queens.It happened during a traffic altercation on Queens Boulevard in Woodside earlier Thursday night.Police say a driver got out of his car at an intersection and punched another driver through the window of his car.The man who was punched got out and shot the other man in the stomach and then sped off.The driver who was shot is expected to survive.----------