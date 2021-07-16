Police: Man shoots driver after being punched through window in Queens road rage incident

By Eyewitness News
WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who shot a driver during a road rage incident in Queens.

It happened during a traffic altercation on Queens Boulevard in Woodside earlier Thursday night.



Police say a driver got out of his car at an intersection and punched another driver through the window of his car.

The man who was punched got out and shot the other man in the stomach and then sped off.

The driver who was shot is expected to survive.

