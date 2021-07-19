One injured in Queens drive-by shooting

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on 137th Street near Leavitts Park in Flushing.
Police say someone pulled up a vehicle and opened fire.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and arm.
There is no word on whether the victim knew the shooter.
Officers are still searching for the gunman.
