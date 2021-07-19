One injured in Queens drive-by shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10895961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old, left shot to death in a livery cab in the Bronx, according to police.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Queens.It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on 137th Street near Leavitts Park in Flushing.Police say someone pulled up a vehicle and opened fire.A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and arm.There is no word on whether the victim knew the shooter.Officers are still searching for the gunman.----------