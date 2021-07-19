One injured in Queens drive-by shooting

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Queens.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on 137th Street near Leavitts Park in Flushing.



Police say someone pulled up a vehicle and opened fire.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and arm.

There is no word on whether the victim knew the shooter.

Officers are still searching for the gunman.

ALSO READ | 15-year-old arrested in shooting that left teen dead in NYC livery cab: Police
EMBED More News Videos

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old, left shot to death in a livery cab in the Bronx, according to police.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flushingnew york cityqueensshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child in critical condition after being struck by dirt bike in Queens
Teen arrested in deadly livery cab shooting in the Bronx: Police
Emotional prayer service held in New Jersey for Cuba
Coco Gauff tests positive for COVID, won't play in Tokyo Olympics
Suspect wanted in attempted rape incidents at NYC park
2 firefighters injured battling fast-moving fire in New Jersey
60 people sickened in 'chemical incident' at Texas water park
Show More
Britney Spears calls out those who didn't lend her a hand
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Woman suffers severe head injury after subway robbery
Video: Vandal destroys statues outside Queens church
3 wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park, fans scramble
More TOP STORIES News