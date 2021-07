2 arrested, charged in shooting that left teen dead in NYC livery cab: Police

EMBED >More News Videos NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams traveled to Washington to discuss crime with President Biden amid an uptick in gun violence across the city.

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old, left shot to death in a livery cab in the Bronx, according to police.Officials say 19-year-old Mekhi Williams and a 15-year-old male were arrested for the gang-related shooting that left 16-year-old Ramon Gil-Medrano dead.Police say the two suspects rolled up to the livery cab Gil-Medrano was in and shot him in the head and chest around 11:30 p.m. on July 11.They say his murder was retaliation for a gang shooting that left 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot dead in the Bronx during the same weekend.Williams was hit with a slew of charges including second-degree murder, gang assault, two counts of conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.----------