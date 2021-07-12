Livery cab passenger shot in Bronx; Adams heads to DC to discuss crime reduction

Overnight, a man was shot and killed while sitting inside a for-hire vehicle at East 178th Street and Valentine Avenue in the Mount Hope section.
Police say two people on scooters rolled up to a livery cab and shot the passenger in the head and chest at around 11:30 p.m.
So far, there are no arrests.
That is just the latest incident in a string of deadly encounters this weekend.
Meantime, Democratic Nominee for Mayor Eric Adams is headed to Washington.
He'll participate in a meeting Monday with President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and others on ways to reduce gun violence.
Adams previewed one of his ideas Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
He says we should fight crime like we fight terrorism.
"We should create something like the JTTF, Joint Terrorist Task Force. This is what we did to fight terrorism. Why are we ignoring the violence in the inner - in the cities? You know why, George? They're Black, brown and poor. We ignored them," Adams said.
