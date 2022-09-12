NYC to vaccinate racoons against rabies in all five boroughs

A city-wide effort to curb the transmission of rabies is underway across all five boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Health Department will vaccinate racoons against the disease in all five boroughs, starting Monday through next month.

This is in response to a rise of racoons with rabies in the city.

On Staten Island, two bats, and one cat were also found infected with the virus.

In the Bronx, two skunks were infected.

In all, 18 animals have tested positive for rabies in the city.

New Yorkers are urged to always avoid contact with wild animals and vaccinate their pets against rabies.

