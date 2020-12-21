Police ID man wanted for questioning in shooting of girl, dad on Halloween night in Harlem

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7318940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "He had a massive, massive heart. He loved people a lot," his father told Eyewitness News.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police identified a man wanted for questioning in the shooting of a young girl and her father back on Halloween night in Harlem.The NYPD identified 28-year-old Terrell Owens as a person they want to talk to in connection with the crime.They released photos and new surveillance video of Owens.Last month, police also released video of a man who got into an argument with another man on 117th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.They both started shooting right in front of the Fine Fare Supermarket.An 8-year-old girl and her father were caught in the crossfire, along with a 36-year-old woman who was hit with a stray bullet.In an interview, a man who we'll call John said he was trick-or-treating with his two daughters, ages eight and six years old, who were dressed up as Elsa from the Disney animated movie 'Frozen,' and an astronaut when the violence unfolded."I see the guy step back, show his piece and in a split second, he started blasting. It was rapid bing, bing, bing. I pushed my youngest child to the side and before I had enough time to grab my big daughter, to push her, I saw her buckle and say my leg," John said.A stray bullet hit the eight-year-old, she was hospitalized with a shattered bone in her leg.John's 6-year-old was not hit but is traumatized by what she saw.Police say the gunman was wearing all black and ran off after the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.----------