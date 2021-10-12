New video shows attacker stab security guard inside Chelsea Apple Store

The incident was all caught on camera after the suspect refused to wear a mask when entering the store, which is the policy.
The man went to an absolute rage and began fighting with Alejandro Sosa.
The attacker then pulls out a knife and stabs 37-year-old Sosa three times in the head, back, and arms and leaves the store.
Sosa is recovering from his injuries at Bellevue Hospital, but his attacker is still on the loose.
Police are hoping the video will help identify the suspect who walked away with a portion of his face covered.
The wife of the victim spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News and she just wants the suspect to surrender or for someone to turn him into authorities.
"He's the love of my life, I'm happy he's alive," Iris Figureroa said.
Sosa has been working at the store since March of 2020. His wife says there were never any problems until last Friday.
"I really wish he'd come forward, come forward and let the cops get them, I don't know why they did this to my husband," Figureroa said. "He did his job, he went, never had any issues so yeah this is pretty devastating to me."
The couple hopes to one day start a family, but for now, they are setting their sights on Sosa's recovery and their anniversary on October 31st.
"He told me I kept him alive, what he told me, I pray he stays that way. I felt this could have ended way differently, I'm very happy he's alive," she said.
