Security guard stabbed at Apple Store in Chelsea, police searching for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11097182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a security guard was stabbed at a Manhattan Apple Store on Friday.It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the W. 14th Street store in Chelsea.The suspect fled from the scene and was last seen on W. 15th St. going towards 10th Ave.He is described as a male, Black, 5'6, in his 20's, last seen wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.The security guard is expected to survive.It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.----------