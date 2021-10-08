Security guard stabbed at Apple Store in Chelsea, police searching for suspect

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the W. 14th Street store in Chelsea.
The suspect fled from the scene and was last seen on W. 15th St. going towards 10th Ave.
He is described as a male, Black, 5'6, in his 20's, last seen wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
The security guard is expected to survive.
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.
