Security guard stabbed at Apple Store in Chelsea, police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a security guard was stabbed at a Manhattan Apple Store on Friday.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the W. 14th Street store in Chelsea.

The suspect fled from the scene and was last seen on W. 15th St. going towards 10th Ave.

He is described as a male, Black, 5'6, in his 20's, last seen wearing a black mask, black sweatshirt, and blue jeans.



The security guard is expected to survive.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

