Police: Man attacks bus driver on Staten Island after electric scooter not allowed on board

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

CONCORD, Staten Island (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to identify a suspect who attacked a bus driver on Staten Island.The assault was caught on surveillance video on the SIM10 bus at the intersection of Fingerboard Road and Narrows Road South in the Concord section back in May.The suspect hit the driver after he was told he couldn't bring his electric scooter on board.The MTA does not allow scooters or bicycles on most buses.The suspect was carrying a distinctive helmet.The driver was not seriously hurt.MTA spokesperson Michael Cortez released a statement saying,----------