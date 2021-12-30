Wake held for FDNY Lieutenant Joseph Maiello on Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Wake held for FDNY lieutenant on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of New York City's bravest traveled to Staten Island Wednesday for the wake of firefighter lieutenant Joseph Maiello.

The 53-year-old was discovered unconscious while on duty at his fire house, Engine 163 and Ladder 83 on Staten Island, on Sunday.
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Maiello of Engine Company 83 passed away on Sunday morning. The fire department says Maiello was in his quarters at the time.



Maiello was a 22-year veteran of the fire department.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro paid his respects to Maiello at Mathew Funeral Home on Victory Boulevard.

ALSO READ | Road rage may have led to deadly shooting in the Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports that detectives are investigating Wednesday morning's fatal shooting in the Bronx as a case of road rage.



He said today was a sad day for the fire department and for the Maiello's family.

Nigro says Maiello's sudden death hit everyone he works with very hard.

"Death at this time of year seems even more difficult to take as we try to enjoy this holiday season together. We certainly can't now," Nigro said. "Tomorrow he'll be given a real department sendoff that he so deserves."

Maiello's funeral will be held Thursday morning at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church on Staten Island.

He's survived by his wife and two children.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westerleighnew york citystaten islandfdnyfirefightersdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 charges in sex trafficking trial
COVID Updates: New US cases soar to highest levels on record
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
17-year-old girl severely injured in Bronx hit-and-run
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, PM drizzle
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Show More
Congressman calls Penn Station 'dangerous dungeon'
7 On Your Side ends 2021 by recovering more than $1.1M for viewers
NYC restaurants see increasing NYE cancellations as COVID cases rise
FDNY reminds New Yorkers not to call 911 for COVID testing
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
More TOP STORIES News