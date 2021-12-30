Firefighters line Staten Island street for funeral of FDNY Lieutenant Joseph Maiello

Hundreds of firefighters lined a street in Westerleigh as a procession carrying the coffin of Joseph Maiello arrived at Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.
The 53-year-old was discovered unconscious while on duty at his firehouse, Engine 163 and Ladder 83 on Staten Island, on Sunday.
Maiello was a 22-year veteran of the fire department.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro paid his respects to Maiello at Mathew Funeral Home on Victory Boulevard.
He said today was a sad day for the fire department and for the Maiello family.
Nigro says Maiello's sudden death hit everyone he works with very hard.
"Death at this time of year seems even more difficult to take as we try to enjoy this holiday season together. We certainly can't now," Nigro said. "Tomorrow he'll be given a real department sendoff that he so deserves."
He's survived by his wife and two children.
