Woman nearly shoves man onto subway tracks in Times Square in unprovoked attack

It happened at the Times Square station early Saturday morning.
The 22-year-old victim was standing on the N/Q/R platform at 42nd Street and Broadway when a stranger came up from behind and pushed him.
Transit officers say they spotted the suspect at the 34th Street subway station later in the day, where she was taken into custody.
Briana Randolf, 26, faces two counts of assault.
RELATED | 15 people killed or wounded in 11 shootings across New York City on Friday
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip