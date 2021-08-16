Woman nearly shoves man onto subway tracks in Times Square in unprovoked attack

By Eyewitness News
Woman nearly shoves man onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman nearly shoved a man onto the subway tracks in an unprovoked attack.

It happened at the Times Square station early Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old victim was standing on the N/Q/R platform at 42nd Street and Broadway when a stranger came up from behind and pushed him.



Transit officers say they spotted the suspect at the 34th Street subway station later in the day, where she was taken into custody.

Briana Randolf, 26, faces two counts of assault.

