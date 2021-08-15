15 people killed or wounded in 11 separate shootings across NYC on Friday

By Eyewitness News
15 people killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fifteen people were killed or wounded in 11 separate shooting incidents across New York City on Friday.

On the same day in 2020, there were only six reported shootings, with six victims.



Among Friday's shootings were two deadly ones in the Bronx, a shooting that killed one person in Far Rockaway, and a shooting that left three men injured in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 21-year-old inside a Fordham deli.



One of the Bronx shootings was in the Morris Heights section. A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 23-year-old man was injured. Police have made no arrests.

In the shooting in Bed-Stuy, three men ranging from ages 18-27 were shot on Lexington Ave. near the corner of Marcy. The men survived. Police have also made no arrests in that shooting.

A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.



A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.



