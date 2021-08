EMBED >More News Videos A car accident in Queens ended with a deadly shooting late Thursday, leaving a 24-year-old man dead.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside Bronx deli, police say.The suspect reportedly walked up to the victim inside B.H. Gourmet Deli on Bainbridge Ave. on Friday just after 4 p.m. and shot him.The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.The victim has not yet been identified.----------