1 woman killed, another critical after Bronx hit and run

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- One woman was killed, and another is in critical condition after a hit and run in the Bronx.It happened on E. Fordham Road and Morris Ave. in Fordham Heights just before 9 p.m. Saturday.The two victims, a 44-year-old and a 53-year-old, were crossing E. Fordham Road when a dark-colored sedan struck them.The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. The 53-year-old is currently in critical condition.The vehicle fled the scene.