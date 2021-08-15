1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that also injured an innocent bystander.

Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.

A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died.

Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are searching for a single gunman.



So far, no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

