1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting

Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.
A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died.
Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.
Police are searching for a single gunman.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
