1 killed, innocent bystander injured in Bronx shooting

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx that also injured an innocent bystander.Two men were shot shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at the corner of East 149th Street and Brook Avenue in Mott Haven.A 43-year-old man who was shot in the back died.Another 43-year-old man, who police believe was an innocent bystander was shot in the leg. He is hospitalized in stable condition.Police are searching for a single gunman.So far, no arrests have been made.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.----------