MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams says that one of his campaign volunteers was stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday.Adams tweeted that the volunteer 'who has been working hard and volunteering every day' was stabbed on 149th Street and Morris Ave.The 42-year-old volunteer is currently in surgery at Lincoln Hospital.The suspect fled the scene and police are currently investigating.The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.----------