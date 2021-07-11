NYC Triathlon scaled back to Duathlon due to Tropical Storm Elsa

NEW YORK -- The New York City Triathlon was supposed to return today for the first time since 2018, but it had to be scaled back as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa.There was no swimming portion -- after high levels of bacteria linked to the storm were found in the Hudson River.The running and biking race kicked off in Riverside Park and ended in Central Park.More than half the participants were New York City residents, with the rest coming from 39 states and 19 other countries.The 2019 and 2020 races were canceled due to excessive heat, and then the COVID pandemic.