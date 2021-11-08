Man shot by police in Washington Heights; investigation underway

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway man was shot by police officers in Washington Heights on Sunday.

Officers were responding to a 911 call of shots fired inside Fort Washington Park near W. 168th Street just before 8:30 p.m. While walking through the park, police encountered a man who was armed with a gun.

Police ordered the man to drop the firearm numerous times in both English and Spanish. The man then pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.

Police then shot the man, striking him in the torso.

The 23-year-old was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition. The officers were also taken to a hospital for an evaluation.



A firearm was later recovered at the scene.

