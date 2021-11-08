Man shot by police in Washington Heights; investigation underway

Officers were responding to a 911 call of shots fired inside Fort Washington Park near W. 168th Street just before 8:30 p.m. While walking through the park, police encountered a man who was armed with a gun.
Police ordered the man to drop the firearm numerous times in both English and Spanish. The man then pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.
Police then shot the man, striking him in the torso.
The 23-year-old was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in stable condition. The officers were also taken to a hospital for an evaluation.
A firearm was later recovered at the scene.
ALSO READ | Woman walking with child shot in Upper Manhattan
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip