Woman pushing 2-year-old in stroller shot on Upper Manhattan street

MARBLE HILL, Mahattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old woman pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller was shot in Upper Manhattan Thursday night.She was walking near the intersection of West 225th Street and Broadway in Marble Hill around 6 p.m. when the gunfire rang out, striking her in the thigh.The child was not hurt.Through a translator, the victim said she suddenly heard gunfire, felt something hit her leg, and saw people running, and that she's admittedly still shaken up over what happened when she was on her way home from buying diapers.The NYPD released video of the man who opened fire, and it also shows the victim grabbing the stroller with one hand and her leg with the other, unable to walk on it.She said others were running but she couldn't run. She was in shock, looked around for help and made a call on her phone, before one man took off his shirt and used it as a tourniquet.She says she was grateful for that good Samaritan's help, and he offered to take her to the hospital.Police closed down the street as they looked for evidence that could help identify a suspect.The victim lives nearby and did not want to speak on camera, but she said she's worried about what goes on at 225th and Broadway -- and longtime neighbors agree."I can see the neighborhood going down," area resident Yvonne Cano said. "It was much better 30 years ago than it is right now."They said they see a lot of drugs."You can see selling marijuana on the corner," neighbor Cecelia Penalo said. "There is a lot of crime. It was quiet before."The young mother said she's just grateful her daughter was unharmed, and she hopes the shooter pays for his crime.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA