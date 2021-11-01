Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday

New York (WABC) -- The 50th running of the New York City Marathon is Sunday, Nov. 7, and one of the most important keys to success that day for the athletes is the weather.Indeed, ask a first-time runner, a spectator, or an elite runner, and you'll hear they want Goldilocks weather - not too warm or not too cold, just right.But weather is just one of the factors that influence the difficulty level of running the marathon. To explain it all, we turn to Ben Delaney, a coach leading group training at New York Road Runners.Lee will, of course, give his thoughts on the forecast on this latest edition of "Weather or Not," and explain exactly what runners consider perfect weather.