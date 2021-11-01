weather or not

Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Running, eating and weather! Lee's guide to Marathon Sunday

New York (WABC) -- The 50th running of the New York City Marathon is Sunday, Nov. 7, and one of the most important keys to success that day for the athletes is the weather.

Indeed, ask a first-time runner, a spectator, or an elite runner, and you'll hear they want Goldilocks weather - not too warm or not too cold, just right.

But weather is just one of the factors that influence the difficulty level of running the marathon. To explain it all, we turn to Ben Delaney, a coach leading group training at New York Road Runners.

Lee will, of course, give his thoughts on the forecast on this latest edition of "Weather or Not," and explain exactly what runners consider perfect weather.


You can watch the episode here, but if you want to enjoy a better experience, did you know you can check out "Weather or Not" on your television set? Just make sure you add the ABC7NY app to your streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) to check out this and other episodes of "Weather or Not."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknyrrexercisedietnew york city marathon2021 tcs nyc marathonnew york road runnersnyc weatherweatherweather or not
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER OR NOT
Weather or Not: The race to stop the spotted lanternfly's spread
Weather or Not: Predictions for snowfall amounts, timing this winter
Weather or Not: How to see next meteor shower, full moon, more
Weather or Not: Polar vortex might deliver early taste of winter
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News