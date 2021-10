22 arrested as police enforce Washington Square Park 10 p.m. curfew

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police had to resort to physical force in Washington Square Park to enforce the new 10 p.m. curfew.22 people were arrested in the clashes, and charges are pending Sunday morning.Video from the park shows officers dragging people and trying to push them out of the park using their bicycles.In parts of the video, people are seen pushing back.The curfew began Friday night after the mayor's office decided to close the park at night because locals began to complain about noise and drug use on the grounds.----------