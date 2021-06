Man accused of threatening people with taser disguised as flashlight in Washington Square Park

EMBED >More News Videos Cops say alcohol and drugs are involved in the park parties and neighbors are complaining about noise and crime.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of threatening people with a taser in Washington Square Park was arrested.Police say the device was disguised to look like a flashlight.When the suspect was arrested, officers say he was also armed with a knife.A woman in the park tripped and injured herself while she was trying to get away from the man.Police, local politicians and the community met Wednesday to address the crime and violence inside the park . A midnight curfew was put into place to help get control of the situation, but community members say many are ignoring curfew.----------