Woman shot while sitting in car at intersection on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Woman shot while sitting in car on Long Island

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car at an intersection was shot on Long Island.

The 24-year-old victim was in a car that had been traveling along Greenlawn Place in Farmingville at the time of the shooting.

Police made a web of crime scene tape to block off the area while they investigated.

There is no word on whether this was a targeted attack.



She is expected to survive.

