Woman shot while sitting in car at intersection on Long Island

The 24-year-old victim was in a car that had been traveling along Greenlawn Place in Farmingville at the time of the shooting.
Police made a web of crime scene tape to block off the area while they investigated.
There is no word on whether this was a targeted attack.
She is expected to survive.
ALSO READ | Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip