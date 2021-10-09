Woman shot while sitting in car at intersection on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11097182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car at an intersection was shot on Long Island.The 24-year-old victim was in a car that had been traveling along Greenlawn Place in Farmingville at the time of the shooting.Police made a web of crime scene tape to block off the area while they investigated.There is no word on whether this was a targeted attack.She is expected to survive.----------