Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats

GameStop traders sent the stock on a wild ride Thursday, and it looks set for another manic session Friday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Until now, the Twitter interactions between Mets fans and Steve Cohen were about free agents and jerseys, but things took a turn for the worse this week, and it had nothing to do with the team itself.Cohen deleted his Twitter account after the ongoing standoff between day traders and hedge funds.The Mets owner put out a statement on Saturday saying,"I've really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter, which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats. So, I'm going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that."Cohen went on to say he is still committed to putting a championship team on the field.----------