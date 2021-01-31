Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats

Cohen deleted his Twitter account after the ongoing standoff between day traders and hedge funds.
The Mets owner put out a statement on Saturday saying,
"I've really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter, which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats. So, I'm going to take a break for now. We have other ways to listen to your suggestions and remain committed to doing that."
Cohen went on to say he is still committed to putting a championship team on the field.
