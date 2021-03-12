Society

Overturned tractor trailer shuts down part of NY State Thruway in Rockland County

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A tractor trailer crashed and overturned early Friday, shutting down a section of the New York State Thruway in Rockland County.

It happened before 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes about a half a mile before Exit 14b in Ramapo.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the big rig lying on its side.

The cab appeared to have sustained significant damage.

Initial reports indicated serious injuries, though the number and exact extent were not immediately clear.

All northbound lanes were shut down as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicle.

