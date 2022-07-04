17-year-old arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Newark that injured 9

The suspect, from Newark, was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of administration of law and resisting arrest.
"Our goal is to bring each suspect involved to justice," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "I am confident that will in fact be done."
A total of nine people were shot, including one teenager, Thursday night, in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting.
The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on the corner of Shephard and Clinton Place outside of a bodega.
Four adult victims and a 17-year-old showed up at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
Another four adult victims were found shot at Clinton Place and St. James Place, and were taken to University Hospital.
All the victims, ranging in age from 17 to 68, are in stable condition.
Officials say the gunmen pulled up in a 2021 white Honda Pilot, stolen out of Jersey City the day before, and opened fire.
They then fled east on Lehigh Avenue.
The suspects had arrived in Jersey City to steal the Honda in a 2016 black BMW X1, which was also recently stolen.
Both of the stolen SUVs were recovered in Newark.
"It appears the shooting was the result of two groups in a dispute," Mayor Baraka said. "One from Goodwin and Shepard Avenues, the other from the 500 block of Elizabeth Avenue. I wouldn't say this is gang-related. There no evidence that any of this is about gang activity. Tn fact, more than 60% of the violence in Newark happens because of personal disputes anyway."
The incident is under investigation.
