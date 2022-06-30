9 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Newark

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A total of nine people were shot in Newark Thursday night, according to officials.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Clinton Place.

Four adult victims and one juvenile showed up at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Four other adult victims were taken to University Hospital, also for gunshot wounds.


All nine victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were given.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countynew jerseygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 boys, ages 11 and 13, stabbed in brawl outside NYCHA complex
Woman killed while pushing stroller believed to be targeted: sources
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Victim's sister speaks out on Queens triple murder mystery
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
Bus driver retires after 4-decades with Liberty Lines Transit
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
Show More
Body of missing man recovered in water near Long Beach
NYC 'Test to Treat' unit improves access to COVID antiviral Paxlovid
New York lawmakers to vote on new gun rules following ruling
Feds open probe into NYPD sex crimes unit over alleged gender bias
Manhattan mom goes from podcasting to publishing her first book
More TOP STORIES News