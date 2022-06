9 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Newark

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A total of nine people were shot in Newark Thursday night, according to officials.The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Clinton Place.Four adult victims and one juvenile showed up at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with gunshot wounds.Four other adult victims were taken to University Hospital, also for gunshot wounds.All nine victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to officials.The incident is under investigation.No further details were given.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.