9 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Newark

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. on Clinton Place.
Four adult victims and one juvenile showed up at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with gunshot wounds.
Four other adult victims were taken to University Hospital, also for gunshot wounds.
All nine victims are reportedly in stable condition, according to officials.
The incident is under investigation.
No further details were given.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
