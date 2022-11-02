Police search for gunman who shot man, 6-year-old child in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Police in Newark are searching for a gunman in a shooting that wounded a man and a 6-year-old child Tuesday.
Police officers responded to a call of shots fired on South Orange avenue near South 9th Street, just after 7 p.m.
Investigators say officers found a man in his twenties and a child, believed to be 6-years-old, who had been shot.
They were taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Police said the child suffered a collapsed lung and is expected to recover.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, a suspect in a shooting that wounded two Newark police officers was taken into custody.
ALSO READ | Sexual assaults target women in Rutgers University community
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts