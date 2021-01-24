coronavirus new jersey

3 men charged with running illegal gambling establishment in New Jersey with over 50 inside

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Three men have been arrested and charged with running an illegal liquor and gambling establishment in Newark.

Essex County authorities raided the Portuguese Soccer Club on Wilson Avenue on Saturday night after receiving complaints from neighbors.

Once inside, police found about 50 people drinking alcohol, playing cards, and operating gambling machines.

Victor Periera and Jose DaSilva each face multiple charges.

A third defendant, Byron Barraza, faces a single charge of aiding and abetting.

