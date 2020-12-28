coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey busted a massive party at a warehouse with more than 200 people inside.

The gathering over the weekend in Newark was an extreme violation of the 10-person indoor limit due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The party was held inside a warehouse on Libella Court where illegal gambling also took place.

Police say the hosts of the party also served alcohol without a license.

Two women accused of organizing the event are now facing several charges.

Newark natives Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, were arrested with each facing charges of maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.

