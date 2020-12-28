New Jersey coronavirus update: Warehouse party with more than 200 inside busted, organizers arrested

The gathering over the weekend in Newark was an extreme violation of the 10-person indoor limit due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The party was held inside a warehouse on Libella Court where illegal gambling also took place.
Police say the hosts of the party also served alcohol without a license.
Two women accused of organizing the event are now facing several charges.
Newark natives Denisse Tinizaray, 26, and Katherine Tinizaray, 28, were arrested with each facing charges of maintaining an illegal alcohol establishment, illegal possession of alcohol and illegal sale of alcohol.
MORE NEWS: Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father days before Christmas
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip