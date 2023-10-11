Police respond to 2 separate crashes in Newark involving overturned vehicles

In the second crash, police say a woman with chest and arm injuries was removed from the car by emergency services. John Del Giorno was overhead in Newscopter 7.

NEWARK (WABC) -- Police responded to two separate crashes about five blocks apart in Newark Wednesday morning.

Newscopter 7 was over both scenes after 6:15 a.m.

The first crash occurred when a car overturned into a row of parked cars at Spruce Street and Quitman Street.

Police were attempting to pull the driver over right before that crash, authorities said.

About a half hour later, another vehicle overturned at Prince Street and Court Street. Officials say a woman with chest and arm injuries was removed from the car by emergency services.

She was taken to a local hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Both crashes are under investigation.

