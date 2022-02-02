COVID-19 numbers trending downwards in NJ; Newark extends vaccine, mask mandates

Still, officials insist we are not out of the woods yet.
Governor Phil Murphy will discuss the latest numbers during his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday, one day after the state reported an 11.51% statewide positivity rate along.
There were 3,521 new cases and 115 additional deaths, along with 2,919 patients hospitalized, 505 in intensive care and 430 on ventilators.
The seven-day average of new positives, however, is down 41% from a week ago and 76% from a month ago.
The new numbers come after Newark Mayor Ras Baraka signed an executive order extending mandatory vaccination for entry into certain establishments and facilities for an additional two weeks, to Wednesday, February 16.
The order also extended the requirement for the wearing of face masks for residents and visitors while indoors.
The city will continue to monitor the impact the change in the COVID-19 positivity rate is having on its residents and will consider the impact and effectiveness of the vaccination requirement after February 16 and of the indoor mask mandate after Friday, March 4.
"The data shows that we are heading in the right direction," Baraka said. "Our latest three-day test positivity rate, from January 28, shows a rolling average of 5.73%. We need to continue wearing our masks and getting vaccinated, as another form of protection, to remain on this path of progress. We will continue to be guided by data, and do what is necessary to prevent further spread to protect the people of Newark, those who work here, and visit."
