Police searching for mother after newborn baby girl abandoned in hallway in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for the mother of a baby who was found abandoned in Yonkers on Tuesday evening.

The newborn baby girl was found crying in the hallway of a building on Chestnut Street around 8:30 p.m.

A good Samaritan wrapped the infant in a blanket.

The baby was taking to a local hospital for further evaluation but was said to be stable.

"She is being treated for obviously being abandoned, left in a building, being left in the cold and some other issues, but at this time we believe she is in stable condition," said Yonkers Police Department First Deputy Chief Joseph Monaco.

The building where the baby was found is a multifamily building with four apartments.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Special Victims Unit spent the night interviewing witnesses trying to determine if the mother lives in the building or has ties to the building.

"We want to look into every angle, could the child have been taken from the mother, we don't know what the situation is, so we don't want to go right to the criminal aspect, we just want to make sure the mom is safe before we push this any further," Monaco said.

