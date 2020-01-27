Victims, alleged gunman ID'd in Orange County home invasion murders

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Police in Orange County believe a deadly home invasion in Newburgh that claimed the lives of three people, including a young boy, was not a random act.
Law enforcement officials say the suspect burst into the home Sunday morning and opened fire on the family inside.
A man and woman in their late 20s and a 9-year-old boy were fatally shot, and a 3-year-old child suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently listed in critical but stable condition.
The victims were identified as 27-year-old Jimmy Crisantos, 26-year-old Shatavia Crisantos and 9-year-old Giovanni Tambino, who is Shatavia Crisantos' son from a previous relationship. The surviving victim is not being identified at this time.
"I woke up at 8:30, and I woke up and I could see all the lights flashing on the window," neighbor Mike Landry said. "I thought, something's wrong. I took a look outside, and the whole road was lined with police officers."
Police arrested 30-year-old Kaliek Goode-Ford, who they say is the lone shooter in the incident. There was a third child inside the home at the time who was not injured.
A state police scuba team spent Monday searching a shoreline area of the Hudson River, where the suspect supposedly dropped the murder weapon. Back at the victims' home, state and local crime scene investigators gathered evidence as neighbors tried to make sense of the senseless.
"I've seen the kids getting on the bus all the time," Matt Forland said. "It's not anything new. It's sad, it's horrible. I don't even know what caused it all."
Authorities say a clear motive for the crime is still under investigation, but the suspect and victims are known to each other.
Goode-Ford is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree attempted, as well as weapons charges. He was remanded without bail.
