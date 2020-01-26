3 dead, child injured after shooting at Orange County home

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after several people were shot and killed in what appears to be a home break-in in Orange County.
The incident was reported at a home in Chadwick Lake Park on Sunday morning.
The town supervisor said three people were killed and one person was injured.
Of the three people killed, two are believed to be adults and one victim is a child.
The fourth person injured in the incident is also believed to be a child. The child's condition is not yet known.
It's unclear at this time if this incident was targeted, but officials say there is no direct threat to the community.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear and few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
