3 dead, child injured after shooting at Orange County home

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating after several people were shot and killed in what appears to be a home break-in in Orange County.

The incident was reported at a home in Chadwick Lake Park on Sunday morning.

The town supervisor said three people were killed and one person was injured.

Of the three people killed, two are believed to be adults and one victim is a child.

The fourth person injured in the incident is also believed to be a child. The child's condition is not yet known.

It's unclear at this time if this incident was targeted, but officials say there is no direct threat to the community.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear and few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newburghorange county
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for 2 after alleged hate crime against transgender woman
Woman's teeth knocked out in violent NYC home break-in: NYPD
Good Samaritan trying to help teen driver killed on highway
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun on a blustery Sunday
3rd person dies in NJ in 1 week after falling through ice
Show More
US soldier dies in rollover crash in Syria: Defense Department
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island
Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City
More TOP STORIES News