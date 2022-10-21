Driver accused of ramming NYPD cars in Queens arrested 1 day earlier in car theft

Nicholas Deosaran, 20, was arrested in a car theft the day before he rammed into two NYPD cruises in St. Albans, Queens. Jim Dolan has the story.

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) -- Four police officers were injured when their cruisers were struck by a stolen BMW in Queens - and the driver had just been arrested for allegedly stealing another car the day before.

Nicholas Deosaran, 20, is accused of backing into one police car, and then crashing into another near the intersection of Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were investigating auto thefts when they say Deosaran was behind the wheel of a 2011 BMW he stole in September, with a Pennsylvania license plate, taken from a Nissan in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, last January.

After smashing into the two police vehicles, Deosaran was placed into custody.

He was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, attempted assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, grand larceny auto, criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operator and no license.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

Deosaran has four prior arrests, including grand larceny auto and criminal possession of stolen property.

Just the day before, Deosaran was charged with grand larceny auto after police say he stole another car in East New York, Brooklyn, in February of 2022. He was released on a desk appearance ticket.

He was also arrested and charged with grand larceny auto twice more in June.

All four officers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

ALSO READ | New Jersey mom on mission for answers about possible cancer cluster school

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.