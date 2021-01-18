Staten Island man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9631174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has more on the men from our area charged in connection to the Capitol riots last week.

ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:



"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Staten Island man has been arrested in connection with his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol seige in Washington.Nicolas Moncada of Taunton Street was taken into custody Monday morning.FBI agents remain on the scene.The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."----------