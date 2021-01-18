Staten Island man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Nicolas Moncada of Taunton Street was taken into custody Monday morning.
ALSO READ | NYC men charged in Capitol riot appear in court, man arrested in New Jersey
FBI agents remain on the scene.
The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."
ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 18, 2021
"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/kH9G7EN5Mi
TOP NEWS | FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, New Jersey asks for public's help
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip