Staten Island man arrested in connection with Capitol riot

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A Staten Island man has been arrested in connection with his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol seige in Washington.

Nicolas Moncada of Taunton Street was taken into custody Monday morning.

ALSO READ | NYC men charged in Capitol riot appear in court, man arrested in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the men from our area charged in connection to the Capitol riots last week.



FBI agents remain on the scene.

The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



TOP NEWS | FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, New Jersey asks for public's help
EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citystaten islandus capitolfbiu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccination sites open on Long Island amid supply crunch
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Man fatally shot with assault-style rifle at recording studio
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
'Name-a-Roach' at the Bronx Zoo for your Valentine
What to do if you have stimulus payment problems
Show More
Fire tears through church in Brooklyn
Residents, staff at NJ long-term care facilities begin getting 2nd dose
COVID Live Updates: Report of vaccine distribution problems across US
History-making woman kicker invited to Biden inauguration
Polly Trottenberg named US Deputy Secretary of Transportation
More TOP STORIES News