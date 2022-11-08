Election Day 2022: Malliotakis, Rose face off in rematch for 11th Congressional district

Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose are facing off again for the 11th Congressional district which includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn. Lucy Yang has the details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nicole Mallitokis is the only Republican in New York City's Congressional delegation, and she is facing off against former Congressman Max Rose once again in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2-1 across New York State, and in NYC, the number is 7-1.

Currently every NYC Congressional district is represented by a Democrat - except for one: the 11th, which includes all of Staten Island and some parts of southern Brooklyn.

Malliotakis represents the district. Two years ago she narrowly defeated the Democrat incumbent Rose and now the two are facing off again.

Two years ago, Rose gave an emotional farewell speech to Congress but he clearly hopes that goodbye was not final.

The aspiring Democratic comeback is embroiled in a scrappy rematch for the 11th Congressional district with the person who unseated him.

RELATED: What to know about voting in the Midterm Elections in NY, NJ, and CT

The candidates positions on the most pressing issues like inflation, abortion and crime more or less fall along party lines.

Malliotakis and Rose made their case to voters on "Up Close with Bill Ritter" last month.

RELATED | Up Close: Nicole Malliotakis, Max Rose discuss abortion, asylum seeker crisis, election results

The margins in the race are just as slim as they were two years ago. However this is their first bout in the newly redrawn 11th Congressional district - creating a gripping cliffhanger for Election Day.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.