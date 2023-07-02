Police: Driver hits pedestrian, barricades himself inside New Jersey home

GUTTENBERG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A barricade situation is underway in New Jersey.

Police were seen pointing their guns in the direction of a home on 70th Street in Guttenberg. They have been there since 9 a.m. Sunday, when they say a driver hit a pedestrian, assaulted another, and then ran into the home.

From there, the man is accused of attacking one of the residents. Police say he has a knife.

At one point, two women raced out of the home, or a neighboring home holding small children in their arms. They were followed by a man with a child and several adults.

Police say the car involved in the accident was stolen in West Orange.

