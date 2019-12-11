New Jersey church completely gutted in suspected arson, 1 in custody

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a suspected arson fire at a church in New Jersey early Wednesday.The flames broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church on Franklin Lakes Road in Franklin Lakes.Firefighters arrived to find the church fully engulfed.Franklin Lakes police suspect an unidentified person started the fire and was subsequently burned.He was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized.The structure was completely gutted by the flames, and as the news spread through the small town, neighbors -- some of whom have been a part of the congregation for decades -- flocked to the scene.They said there were gifts inside the building for children in need that they were collecting for the holiday season.A parish center and Catholic school on the property were not damaged.A concert planned for Wednesday night at the school has been canceled.----------