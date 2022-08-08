Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a crash where a car hit a car wash worker and then slammed into a furniture store.

The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.

The worker was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash.

